Tax filing deadline quickly approaching

You’ve now got less than a week to file your state and federal income taxes.

State revenue secretary Peter Barca says e-filing your taxes is the way to go, if you haven’t started yet.

“We have an e-file service that people can use to help you prepare your taxes, and of course there’s all sorts of products like TurboTax and dozens of others that we’ve approved. We have those links on our website as well.”

Barca says anyone who needs help to file can get it from a number of places, including his department.

“You know, last week we had 13-thousand phone calls alone, and so far, just this year, we’ve have over 150-thousand calls.” \

You can find links to e-filing services and state tax assistance online at http://revenue.wi.gov.