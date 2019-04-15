Teen age suspect held in Grand Chute double homicide

Grand Chute police arrested a teenage suspect in a double homicide investigation on Sunday. Officers responding to a 911 call at around 11:30 a.m. found the two victims and the suspect, 17-year-old Alexander Kraus of Neenah, at a residence on the city’s northwest side, Officer Travis Waas said the suspect and the victims knew each othe.

Waas said Kraus is a junior at Neenah High School. Grand Chute police are telling officials with the Neenah school district that Kraus also had a plan to cause harm at Neena High School. School officials say classes will go on as scheduled and extra police will be on hand as an additional precaution. Counselors will be available to staff and students.

Police are recommending Kraus be charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

