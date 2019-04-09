Three members of Kenosha family killed in apparent drunk driving crash

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect in a Friday evening crash that killed three members of a Kenosha family is believed to have been drunk, and was seen driving recklessly. “This truck may have been traveling about 100 miles an hour when it struck the jeep. It ran directly into the back end of the jeep, flipped it over into the ditch, causing three fatalities,” Beth said during a Monday press conference,

Killed were brothers, 67-year-old Dr. Michael Rizzo, 76-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo, and Vincent’s wife, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo. A third Rizzo brother, 72-year-old Gerald, survived the crash and is stable condition at a hospital.

“They were well-known, influential people in Kenosha, and it is with heavy hearts that all of Kenosha lost these three people,” said Beth.

The suspect, 40-year-old Timothy Vandervere of Beach Park, Illinois, will face multiple charges when he’s released from a hospital. According to the sheriff’s department, Vandervere has a prior OWI charge. Although he has a valid Illinois license, his Wisconsin driver’s license was revoked.