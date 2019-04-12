Treu bound over for trial in Girl Scout troop road deaths

Twenty-two year-old Colten Treu, accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, has been bound over for trial. A judge in Chippewa County Court ruled Friday afternoon that there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Treu.

He’s accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up litter in Lake Hallie. Treu is facing numerous charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He’s to be arraigned on May 24. Killed were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider. Another Girl Scout, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was injured