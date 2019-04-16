Trump to rally his base in Green Bay

President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Green Bay at the end of the month. The rally will be held at the Resch Center on April 27. It’s the same day as the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, which President Trump has missed each year, and will miss again.

I will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, April 27th at the Resch Center — 7:00pm (CDT). Big crowd expected! #MAGA https://t.co/BPYK8PF0O8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

The President says he would rather hold a “positive rally.” Wisconsin is expected to once again be a battleground state in the upcoming election. Tickets are being given on a first come, first serve basis at the Trump campaign website, two tickets per mobile number.

