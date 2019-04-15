U.S. wins Women’s World Championship

The United States beat Finland 2-1 in a shootout, winning their fifth straight gold medal at the Women’s World Championship on Sunday.

The win came after a questionable goaltender interference review wiped out what would have been an overtime goal for the Finns. Officials spent more than 10 minutes reviewing the play before disallowing the goal for goalie interference.

The U.S. went on to kill off two Finland power plays to get to a shootout.

Amanda Kessel and Wisconsin standout Annie Pankowski scored in the shootout to win it for the Americans. Former Badger star goaltender Alex Rigsby stopped four of five shots in the shootout to preserve the win for the Americans.

Pankowski scored the Americans’ only goal in regulation in the second period.