Urias shuts down the Brewers

Julio Urias fired six shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in their series opener on Thursday night at Miller Park.

Urias allowed just one hit and struck out nine for his first win.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy homered in a three-run sixth inning for the Dodgers. Christian Yelich gave the Brewers their only run with a ninth inning home run off of Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. It’s the 10th of the season for Yelich.

Zach Davies tossed five shutout innings for the Brewers, seeing his ERA fall to 1.19. Reliever Matt Albers allowed both Dodger home runs to take the loss.

The Brewers pitching staff continues to struggle with the long ball. The two home runs allowed on Thursday night gives the Brewers a National League leading 37 homers allowed in 20 games this season.

Offensively, runs have been hard to come by at times this season. The Brewers have dropped two straight and have scored a total of four runs in those two games.

Travis Shaw is hitting just .203. Ryan Braun is at .185 and Jesus Aguilar dropped down to .155.

Jhoulis Chacin pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight.