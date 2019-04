Plans to scrap several humanities majors at UW-Stevens Point have been cancelled because staff have quit.

UWSP spokesperson Nick Schultz said on Wednesday that nearly 90 staff and faculty have left the campus over the last two years.

That’s freed up enough of the budget to keep several language majors, a history and geoscience major, and two art majors.

The campus had been considering more cuts over the past several years due to declining enrollment and budget deficits.