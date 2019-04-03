Wilson gives Seahawks a deadline

Former Wisconsin and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has given the franchise a deadline of April 15 to have a new contract completed.

Wilson will be entering the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million deal that he signed during the 2015 offseason. He’s set to make $17 million in base salary in 2019, the final year of his current deal.

The Seahawks start phase one of their offseason workout program on April 15 and the Seattle Times reports that Wilson would like to have a contract extension done by then.

The two sides are reportedly in discussion.

Wilson completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and a 110.9 quarterback rating. His seven interceptions tied his career low.