Wisconsin DMV recommends getting REAL ID soon before federal enforcement starts

Federal officials are finally putting the REAL ID standard into use for airline travel, so now’s the time to get your license upgraded.

The change will come in October of 2020. Wisconsin DMV deputy administrator Patrick Fernan says the state has been issuing the upgraded licenses since 2013.

“So everyone in Wisconsin will have had the opportunity, when 2020 rolls around, to provide the documentation necessary to get a REAL ID during their normal renewal time.”

He says the process to get an upgraded REAL ID requires a few more documents than the usual license or ID.

“A birth certificate or passport is required in order to prove date of birth and citizenship. Then, proof of address and some other things that are on the website.”

You can find a complete list of valid document and schedule a time to come out and get the new ID online at http://wisconsindmv.gov.