Wisconsin reportedly enters bids to host NCAA Hockey Regionals

The University of Wisconsin last played host to a NCAA men’s hockey regional at the Kohl Center in 2008. The fact that the Kohl Center isn’t a neutral site and is closer to an Olympic size rink, than the preferred NHL-size rink has kept them from hosting again.

However, a lack of bids from teams in the West has allowed for Wisconsin to throw their hat in the ring again.

According to a Wisconsin State Journal story, first reported by hockey writer Todd Milewski, UW has entered bids to host regionals in 2021 and 2022. The host sites for the 2020 and 2021 events are expected to be announced by the NCAA this week.

In 2008, the Kohl Center drew 9,968 and 9,816 fans for the two days of the tournament. In the 11 years since, only Minnesota (10,974) drew more fans at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with a trip to the 2012 Frozen Four on the line.