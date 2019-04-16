Yelich dismantles the Cardinals in series opener

Christian Yelich continued his early season success against division rival St. Louis, clubbing three home runs and driving in seven, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-7 win over the Cardinals on Monday night at Miller Park.

It was the first three-homer game of Yelich’s career. In the five games against the Cardinals so far this season, Yelich is hitting .563 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and nine runs scored. He has hit seven of his eight home runs this season against St. Louis.

Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Brewers.

After the two teams went back and forth in the contest, Yelich clubbed his second three-run home run of the game off of Mike Mayers to make it 9-6 Brewers. He added his third homer of the night in the eighth, a shot to left center off of Cardinals reliever John Brebbia.

Marcell Ozuna ended the scoring with a home run in the ninth off of Josh Hader. The Cardinals also got home runs in the first from Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong off of Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers continued to get a strong offensive showing from their pitchers. Freddy Peralta delivered an RBI single in the second and Brandon Woodruff added a pinch-hit double in the fourth, hits number 10 and 11 for Brewers pitchers this season.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night (6:40 p.m.) at Miller Park. Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 6.00) gets the nod for the Brewers. Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.93) goes for the Cardinals.