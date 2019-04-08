Yelich leads Brewers past Cubs

Christian Yelich clubbed a two-run homer and drove in three as the Brewers doubled up the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in their series finale at Miller Park on Sunday.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Chicago, which cut the Brewers lead in half. But that’s all Chicago would get off of the Brewers, who won their third straight series to start the season and improved to 8-2.

The Brewers jumped out early as Lorenzo Cain singled in the first and scored on Yelich’s two-run home run. The home run was the 100th of Yelich’s career. Yelich also drove in the Brewers final run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Zach Davies pitched into the sixth for the win. Josh Hader, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, came on and got the final eight outs in relief for his fifth save.

Kyle Hendricks dropped to 0-2, allowing four runs as the Cubs fell to 2-7.

The Cubs return home to Wrigley for their home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates today.

The Brewers open a 3-game road series in Los Angeles against the Angels of Anaheim. Jhoulys Chacin (2-0, 4.22 ERA) shoots for his third win of the season for the Brewers. The Angels will counter with Trevor Cahill (0-1, 3.75).