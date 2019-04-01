Yelich picking up where he left off

After winning the National League MVP award last season, Christian Yelich has picked up right where he left off, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 record to start the season. It was Yelich who led the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, driving in three runs on the day.

Yelich homered for a fourth straight game to start the season, becoming just the sixth player in Major League history to do so. Then, with the Brewers trailing in the 9th, Ben Gamel lead off with a double. Lorenzo Cain reached on an infield hit and Yelich doubled to left center to drive in two runs in the walk off win.

Corbin Burnes made his first major-league start. He tied a franchise record by fanning nine batters in the first three innings. He ended up striking out 12 in five innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Burnes left trailing 4-1 after allowing home runs to Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt.

Matt Albers came on to retire the Cardinals in the sixth and seventh without allowing a run.

The Brewers chipped away with a pair of runs to rail 4-3 heading to the 9th when the fireworks began.

The Brewers and Cardinals tied the Miller Park record for combined homers in a series with 18. Each team finished with nine.

The Brewers hit the road for the first time this season, opening a series in Cincinnati against the Reds. Zach Davies faces Tanner Roark in the pitching matchup.