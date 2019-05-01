Aguilar’s bat leads Brewers past Rockies

After entering the series against Colorado without a home run, first baseman Jesus Aguilar clubbed his third home run in the last two games to power the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

With the Brewers leading 1-0 in the seventh, Aguilar clubbed a three-run shot to put Milwaukee up 4-0. It turns out the Brewers would need those runs, seeing the Rockies score three times in the 9th and falling a run short. Josh Hader came on to slam the door and earn his seventh save of the season.

The rest of the game was a pitching duel between Jhoulys Chacin and Rockies right-hander German Marquez.

Marquez didn’t allow a base runner until the sixth inning, when Ben Gamel led off the inning with a double. Orlando Arcia’s bunt single put runners at first and third and nobody out. Ryan Braun followed with a double play ground out, but Gamel scored on the play to give the Brewers the first run of the game.

Chacin entered the game with a 2-3 record and a 6.35 ERA, but he had his “A” game on Tuesday night. He allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings to earn his third win.

Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.20) pitches game three of the four game series for the Brewers. Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.93) goes for the Rockies.