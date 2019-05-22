Antetokounmpo & Bledsoe named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Eric Bledsoe have both been named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Defensive First Team. This is the first time since 1990-91 (Alvin Robertson) that the Bucks have had a player selected to the All-Defensive First Team and just the third time in franchise history that Milwaukee has had two players selected to the All-Defensive First Team in the same season.

The Bucks were the top-rated defense in the NBA this season and held opponents to a league-low 43.3 field goal percentage. Antetokounmpo averaged 1.5 blocks per game, the second highest mark of his career and Bledsoe added 1.5 steals a game.

For Antetokounmpo, this is his first selection to the All-Defensive First Team after being named Second Team All-Defense in 2016-17. This is the first time Bledsoe has been selected to an NBA All-Defensive Team in his career. Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe are the fifth and sixth players in franchise history to be named First Team All-Defense.

Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe are joined on the All-Defensive First Team by Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics).

Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards on June 24 in Los Angeles.