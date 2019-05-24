Antetokounmpo unanimously selected to All-NBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team, marking the first Milwaukee Bucks player to earn First Team honors since Sidney Moncrief following the 1982-83 season. The Bucks forward is just the fourth player in franchise history to garner All-NBA First Team honors, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Marques Johnson and Moncrief.

In his sixth season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the best record (60-22) in the NBA and the team’s most wins since the 1980-81 season, while setting new career highs in points (27.7, ranked 3rd in the NBA), rebounds (12.5, ranked 6th in the NBA) and assists (5.9) per game. He became just the ninth player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the All-NBA First Team by James Harden (Houston), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Paul George (Oklahoma City) and Nikola Jokic (Denver).