Assembly passes “born alive,” other GOP abortion bills

On a largely partisan 62 to 35 vote, the state Assembly has passed a bill to require doctors care for infants who survive abortion. It’s author, Majority Leader Jim Steinke, told Democrats it’s not an “anti-abortion” bill, but rather “pro-life.”

“This bill is about caring for babies that survive abortions, that take that first breath of life,” Steinke said. The bill got no Democratic votes and was one of four Republican abortion related bills taken up and passed on Wednesday. If passed by the Senate, all face certain vetoes by Governor Tony Evers.

“When you propose bills that insert new criminal penalties for doctors, for providing the medical care that science tells them is the best possible care that they can provide, you have the effect of chilling that care,” said Representative Lisa Subeck, a Madison Democrat.