Assembly Republicans propose $500 million increase in K-12 funding

State Assembly Republicans are proposing a $500 million increase in K-12 education funding. That falls short of the $1.4 billion increase proposed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. But, “this will be the highest level of investment that we’ve ever made in our public schools in the history of Wisconsin,” said Speaker Robin Vos.

This Republican plan would include the state’s commitment to fund two-thirds of K-12 costs, includes the first increase in more than a decade in special education, an area in which Wisconsin lags other states.

But Representative Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat who serves on the Finance Committee, says it doesn’t cut it. “If public schools were there priority, they would have funded Governor Evers’ proposal,” Taylor said.

The Joint Finance Committee is scheduled to vote on K-12 budget on Thursday.

