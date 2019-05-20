Badger softball ends wild ride

After a wild ride in the NCAA regionals, the Wisconsin Badgers season came to an end in the regional final.

The Badgers came from behind on Saturday night to win an elimination game against Notre Dame with a walk-off victory. Then Sunday, the Badgers knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma 2-1, ending the Sooners 41-game winning streak. That streak was the longest in the nation, dating back to late February.

Finally, the Badgers and Sooners squared off in one final game for the regional title and it was Oklahoma that got revenge with a 2-0 victory. The Sooners move on to the NCAA Super Regional and the Badgers go home after a 43-14 season. It was one of the best in Wisconsin softball history.