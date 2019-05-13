Badger women’s softball advances to NCAA Regionals

The Wisconsin women’s softball team (40-12) clinched its third-straight NCAA tournament bid and will head to Norman, Oklahoma for the Regionals May 17-19.

The Badgers will face Notre Dame (36-16) in their opener on Friday. It is the first time in program history that the Badgers have made three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

The Badgers are in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in school history and the fifth time under head coach Yvette Healy.

Wisconsin lost to Michigan, 8-3, in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.