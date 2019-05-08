Brewers blank Nationals for fifth straight win

Lorenzo Cain broke a scoreless tie with a three-run double off of Stephen Strasburg in the seventh inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Miller Park.

Adrian Houser made his second spot start of the season for the Brewers, but this time his outing was only to get the ball rolling before giving way to Freddy Peralta. Houser pitched two scoreless innings and Peralta followed with five scoreless frames for the win.

The Brewers employed the pitching strategy after Peralta gave up nine runs in four innings in his last start. He improved to 2-1 with the win.

Strasburg (3-2) struck out 11 before the Brewers got him in the seventh. They scored all six of their runs in that frame.

Cain’s double ended the night for Strasburg and reliever Dan Jennings gave up an RBI single to Mike Moustakas. The Brewers then added two more runs in the seventh on Ben Gamel’s bases-loaded walk and Jesus Aguilar’s RBI single off Justin Miller.

The Brewers and Nationals wrap up their three-game series this afternoon at Miller Park. Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 4.71 ERA) gets the nod for the Brewers. Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 5.33) goes for the Nationals, who have dropped three straight.