Brewers bounce back to beat Phillies, end 3-game slide

The Milwaukee Brewers put an end to their 3-game losing streak, knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Woodruff struggled with control early, walking five batters, but he settled down and allowed just one-hit in six shutout innings to lead the Brewers to the win. Woodruff raised his record to 6-1 with a 3.72 ERA.

Yasmani Grandal clubbed a three-run homer in the second inning and Ryan Braun added a two-run shot in the third to give the Brewers an early 5-0 lead. Ben Gamel singled in the Brewers final run in the eighth.

Jerad Eickhoff allowed five runs in four innings to take the loss for the Phillies.

Former Brewer Jean Segura singled in the lone run in the eighth for the Phillies, who saw their three-game win streak come to an end.

Tuesday’s game was the first for the Brewers top prospect, Keston Hiura. He lined a shot off of Eickhoff in his first at bat for a hit. Hiura finished with two hits and a walk in his major league debut.

Game three of the four game series is tonight. Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.69 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. The Phillies will counter with Jake Arrieta (4-3, 3.78).