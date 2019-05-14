Brewers call up top prospect Keston Hiura

The time is now for Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Keston Hiura.

The Brewers called up the 22-year-old Hiura after they placed Travis Shaw on the injured list with a right wrist strain. Hiura is expected to take over at second base with Mike Moustakas moving over to third base in place of Shaw.

To Make room for Hiura on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg for assignment.

After getting some time off over the weekend, Shaw returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Phillies and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. He’s hitting .163 for the season with a .548 OPS. He has just four home runs and eight RBI, while striking out 50 times in 135 at-bats.

Hiura was hitting .333 with 11-home runs, 26 RBI and a .408 on-base percentage in 37 games at Triple-A San Antonio. He was the ninth overall pick by the Brewers in the first round of the 2017 draft out of UC-Irvine.