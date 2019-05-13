Brewers drop 2 of 3 in Chicago

Appearing on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” for the first time in more than 5 1/2 years, the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the division rival Chicago Cubs 4-1 at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers won the series opener 7-0 on Friday, then dropped the next two.

Jhoulys Chacin brought a 2-2 record and 1.59 ERA into Sunday nights start against the Cubs but took the loss. Chacin allowed two runs on six hits in six innings of work.

The Brewers scored their only run in the fourth inning when Jesus Aguilar singled home Christian Yelich.

Jon Lester gave up only one unearned run for Chicago, pitching into the seventh and striking out six to earn the win. Kris Bryant had a three hit night for the Cubs, including a two-run home run off of Adrian Houser in the seventh.

The Brewers played without starting left fielder Ryan Braun, who was held out of the lineup with soreness in his left hamstring. Braun did make a pinch hit appearance in the top of the 7th but struck out.

The Brewers open a four-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia tonight. Freddy Peralta (2-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers. Aaron Nola (3-0, 4.57) goes for the Phillies.