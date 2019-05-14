Brewers fall to Phillies for third straight loss

The Milwaukee Brewers squandered several opportunities to score runs in their series opener in Philadelphia on Monday night, falling 7-4 to the Phillies.

“Collectively, we didn’t play well enough to win,” said manager Craig Counsell after the game. “We didn’t play good enough defense, we didn’t pitch well enough and we left too many guys out there (on the bases). We didn’t do enough to get this one, and (the Phillies) deserved it.”

Lorenzo Cain, who had been scuffling himself, had a five hit night, and Mike Moustakas hit his 10th home run of the season. But the Brewers still left 15 runners on base on the night.

Freddy Peralta got the start for the Brewers but a high pitch count led to him pitching just four innings. Peralta allowed two runs.

That meant that the Brewers bullpen had to cover the remainder of the game. Matt Albers wound up surrendering the go-ahead run in the seventh to take the loss (2-2). The Phillies managed to score three runs in that frame to break a 4-4 tie.

The two teams play game two of the series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Brandon Woodruff faces Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff in the pitching matchup.

The Brewers start the day 2 1/2 games behind the Central Division leading Chicago Cubs, who were idle on Monday.