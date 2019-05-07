Brewers grind for series opening win

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their fourth straight win on Monday night, coming from behind to beat Washington 5-3 at Miller Park.

The Nationals jumped out in front with two in the first when Howie Kendrick clubbed a two-run homer off of Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Mike Moustakas singled to drive in Ben Gamel in the bottom of the first to cut the lead in half. The Brewers would tie the game 2-2 in the second and it would stay that way until the 7th inning when Adam Eaton clubbed a solo homer off of Brewers reliever Alex Claudio to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

The Brewers came right back in the bottom half with two runs and Gamel drove in an insurance run with a single in the ninth. Gamel finished the night with three hits.

Freddy Peralta will pitch in game two of the series for the Brewers tonight, but he won’t start. Because of his early struggles, the Brewers will start reliever Adrian Houser and at some point, bring Peralta into the game.