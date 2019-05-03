Brewers rotational issues continue, fall to Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers activated Freddy Peralta before Thursday’s game, giving him the start against the Colorado Rockies. Things didn’t go so well, leaving one to wonder if Peralta will lose his spot in the rotation.

Peralta allowed four runs in the first inning and nine runs (six earned) in four innings on the way to a 11-6 Brewers loss to the Rockies. After winning the first two games of the series, the Brewers lost the last two, having to settle for a four-game split.

The Brewers going with Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta in their starting rotation has backfired for the first month of the season. In 16 outings, 15 of which were starts, have a combined 7.68 ERA.

Woodruff has been the most consistent. He’s 3-1 with a 5.17 ERA.

As a whole, the Brewers team ERA of 5.49 is the worst in the National League. It would be even higher if it weren’t for Zach Davies, who is off to a 3-0 start with a 1.38 ERA.

Peralta surrendered an RBI double to David Dahl and a two-run homer off the bat of Nolan Arenado in the four-run first inning. First innings have been a major problem for Peralta. Since coming to the big league’s, Peralta has managed a 12.81 ERA in the first inning.

The Brewers used six pitchers on Wednesday and needed Peralta to eat some innings. That thought ended in a hurry.

Milwaukee doesn’t have an off day until next Thursday, so they need Brandon Woodruff to have a solid outing Friday night when they open a three-game series against the New York Mets.

The Brewers start the day with a 17-16 record and in third place in the National League Central. They’re four-games behind the division leading St. Louis Cardinals.