Brogdon set to return against Celtics Wednesday night

After being out since March 15 with a torn plantar fascia in his right foot, Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to probable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Brogdon to play, although he’s expected to be kept on a minutes restriction.

Budenholzer will keep Nikola Mirotic in the starting lineup with Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Counting playoffs, the Bucks are 15-6 without Brogdon in the lineup.

Brogdon did start 64 regular-season games and averaged a career high 15.6 points while shooting 50.5% overall, 42.6% on three-pointers and he led the league at 92.8% from the free-throw line.