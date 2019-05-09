Bucks advance to Eastern Conference Finals (AUDIO)

After dropping the series opener, the Milwaukee Bucks swept the next four games, including Wednesday nights 116-91 win over the Boston Celtics, winning the series 4-1.

The Bucks improved to 8-1 in the postseason and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001. That year, they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

The Bucks will face the winner of the series between Toronto and Philadelphia in the Conference finals. Those two teams are playing game six in Philadelphia tonight. The Raptors lead the 76ers 3-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Khris Middleton added 19 points and five other Bucks finished in double figures.

Even Malcolm Brogdon got in on the act, playing for the first time since suffering a foot injury on March 15th. Brogdon finished with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Bucks scored the first eight points of the game, getting off to their best start in the series. They led 22-19 after the first quarter and 52-39 at the half.

Milwaukee then steadily built their lead and went up 91-69 with 8:23 left to play. That’s when Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe went to the bench and the rest of the teams starters followed a minute or so later as the celebration got underway.

AUDIO: Khris Middleton on the win :16

AUDIO: George Hill says they all played well :19

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says his teams defensive habits are huge :20