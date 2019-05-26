Bucks falter down the stretch drop ECF’s to Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks led by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter on Saturday night before falling to the Toronto Raptors 100-94 in game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The result gave the Raptors the series win four games to two and the right to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

After going down 15, Toronto answered with a 26-3 run. The Raptors took their largest lead at 87-79 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left.

The Bucks bounced back with a 7-0 run but never did quite make it all the way back.

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 18 and Khris Middleton added 14 in the loss.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer decided to go with Ersan Ilyasova off the bench instead of Nikola Mirotic. Ilyasova had 13 points.

The Bucks did shoot 35.3% from three-point range, but just 4 of 16 (25%) after halftime.

It was a tough finish to an outstanding season for the Bucks, who finished the regular season with the best record in the league. There will no doubt be some changes during the off-season, but the Bucks are hoping those changes will get them to the NBA finals next season.