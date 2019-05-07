Bucks grab commanding 3-1 series lead (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled early and then saw shooters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton take a third quarter seat on the bench with foul trouble. But like they’ve done all season, the Bucks bench came to the rescue and outscored Boston 33-23 in the period, on the way to a 113-101 victory over the Celtics.

The win gave the Bucks a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinal series lead with a chance to wrap it up in five games on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

With the bench mob on the court, the Bucks rallied to take a 10-point lead and took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned and scored 17 of his game high 39 points in that final period as the Bucks pulled away for the win. Antetokounmpo also added 16 rebounds to his total.

Both teams struggled to hit from distance. The Bucks finished 8 of 37, while Boston was 9 of 41.

From the Bucks bench, George Hill had 15 points and Pat Connaughton added 9 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

AUDIO: George Hill on another strong 3rd quarter :18

AUDIO: Pat Connaughton says the bench mob was needed :22

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on Giannis :24