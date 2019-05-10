Bucks to open Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks will open play in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Philadelphia beat Toronto 112-101 last night in the other Eastern Conference semifinal series to force a game 7 in that series on Sunday in Toronto.

Former Marquette star Jimmy Butler had 25 points to lead the way for the 76ers.

The Bucks will host the first two games in the next series, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and then again two nights later on Friday, May 17, also at 7:30 p.m.

The first road game will be played Sunday, May 19 at 6 p.m.. All the games in the series will air on TNT.