Cheatham to resign as Madison schools superintendent

A leadership change is in the works for Wisconsin’s second largest school district. Madison Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham will be stepping down at the end of August. In an email to district parents, Cheatham says she’ll be joining the faculty at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in the fall. Cheatham has been superintendent in Madison since 2013. Before that , she worked in the Chicago Public School District.

It’s been a tough year for Cheatham as the district has dealt with high profile cases, sparking racial tensions and recently, concerns over student safety with several reported sexual assaults at the high schools.

The Madison Metropolitan School District includes four high schools, one alternative high school, 11 middle schools, and 31 elementary schools. There were just over 27,000 students enrolled in MMSD for the 2013-14 school year.

WIBA