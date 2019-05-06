Davies delivers solid outing in Brewers victory

Just when the Milwaukee Brewers needed a solid pitching performance the most, Zach Davies delivered.

The Brewers needed 18-innings to beat the New York Mets on Saturday night and their bullpen was running on empty. So Craig Counsell asked his starter on Sunday to go the extra yard to help that bullpen.

Davies threw 7 2/3 innings and 118 pitches to lead the Brewers to a 3-2 victory on Sunday as the Brewers pulled off the three-game series sweep.

Lorenzo Cain drove in the games first run with a sacrifice fly. Christian Yelich returned to the lineup after missing five games and clubbed his league leading 15th home run of the season.

Cain had to leave the game after being struck on the hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative.

The Brewers normally don’t take their starting pitchers beyond the 100 pitch mark. Davies was at 108 after seven innings, but manager Craig Counsell still sent him out for the 8th.

Matt Albers came on to get the final out in the eighth, then Josh Hader worked the 9th to record save number-nine.

Davies improved to 4-0 and saw his ERA drop to 1.56 for the season.

The Brewers are back home Monday night to open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.24 ERA) gets the nod in the opener for the Brewers. Max Scherzer (1-1, 4.08) will go for Washington.