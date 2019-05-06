Department of Health Services releases county by county breakdown of Medicaid expansion impacts

The Department of Health Services is out with a report that lays out how much Wisconsin stands to gain if the state accepts federal Medicaid funding.

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says that money along with Governor Evers’ budget would bring 2 point 4 billion dollars in investments to community health care.

“We took our budget and the initiatives and the coverage expansion and broke it down by county, so that everybody could see what expansion could mean for health care in their community.”

Palm says it’s much easier to grasp the impact of this funding when you can see specific projects laid out for you. A bulk of that extra 1 point 6 billion dollars a year will go towards improving and expanding medical services to local communities.

“Small clinics, small rural hospitals, small nursing homes often times are really anchor institutions in small communities.”

She says every doctor you place in a community can support over 20 jobs, like lab techs and nursing assistants.

You can find a copy of that report online at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/budget/county.htm