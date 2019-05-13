Don’t transport firewood this camping season

Spring camping season is here, and the state agriculture department is reminding people not to transport firewood.

Moving fresh firewood from place to place can spread pests and diseases. Spokeswoman Donna Gilson says it’s not just emerald ash borer or gypsy moths that they’re worried about.

“There could be insects or diseases that we aren’t even aware that are here. They might have crept up on your firewood and you don’t want to be the first one to introduce it to the state.”

You should be using firewood from directly near your campsite, or buying treated firewood. Spokeswoman Donna Gilson says you want to look for a stamp from either the state ag department or the USDA.

“Either one of those ensures it’s been treated, probably dried for a couple of years, to kill anything in it before it’s been sent out into the marketplace.”

Gilson says that can help stop the spread of diseases, bugs or pests that can damage Wisconsin’s forests and woods.