Efforts underway to stem measles outbreak in Wisconsin

With concerns about measles across the country, efforts are underway to make immunizations available in Wisconsin, and to encourage parents to get their kids immunized. This week, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is opening nearly two dozen measles clinics across the state. Parents can make an appointment at any clinic to get their kids an MMR shot. Children’s Hospital says the idea is keep kids out of the hospital.

On Thursday, the Journal Sentinel reported that more than 11,000 children in Milwaukee are not vaccinated, creating risk for measles outbreak. The University of Wisconsin in Madison said it may require students to get measles shots. Administrators say they’re looking into what other Big Ten universities are doing.

And on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the launch of a statewide campaign to encourage parents to get their children immunized. The campaign includes advertisements on radio, the web, and social media platforms, and is targeted to parents of kids up to three years old, and pregnant women who are making decisions about immunizing their babies. State Public Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said that while measles is on everyone’s mind with outbreaks across the country, it’s important for parents to know immunizations protect children from 14 serious illnesses, some that could be deadly. In 2018, the statewide vaccination rate for children two years old and younger was just over 72 percent.