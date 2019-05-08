Fiers tosses second career no-hitter

The game was delayed more than 90 minutes because of a lighting malfunction, but the Oakland A’s eventually blanked the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 as starter Mike Fiers tossed his second career no-hitter.

Fiers pitch count was at 109 after seven innings and he was told by manager Bob Melvin that one more baserunner would end his night, even if he still hadn’t allowed a hit.

The former Brewers pitcher managed to breeze through the final two innings for his second no-hitter. The first came in 2015 when he needed 131 pitches to lead the Houston Astros past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fiers is just the 35th pitcher in major league history to toss multiple no-hitters in his career. It’s the first no-hitter of the 2019 season.

Fiers walked two and struck out six. He improved to 3-3 on the season.