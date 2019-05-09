Finance Committee to begin budget work

The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will have their first votes on the proposed state budget on Thursday. Republican leadership is ready to pull out all of Governor Evers policy provisions.

Democratic State Senator LaTonya Johnson says one key provision they want to keep is the expansion of federal Medicaid funding. “It’s money that already belongs to the taxpayers, and it’s time that we start taking advantage of those funds.” The GOP has said that expanding BadgerCare is a non-starter.

Republicans also say they will strip out all non-fiscal policy items from the budget, including marijuana provisions and a proposal to give drivers licenses to illegal immigrants.

Johnson says that despite Republicans having control of the committee, they will have to negotiate with Governor Evers and that compromises will be found.

The first budget votes will take place without committee co-chair Senator Alberta Darling, who is recovering from a fall during a trip to Washington DC. She expects to return shortly. The GOP still holds a majority on the committee.