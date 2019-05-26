Five Merrill aldermen to face recall after petitions are certified

Recall petitions have been certified in four of the eight Alder districts in the City of Merrill.

City Clerk Bill Heideman announced Friday that residents successfully submitted petitions in Districts 5, 6, 7, and 8, officially triggering the recall for later this summer. But, in District 1 a dating error on some petitioner’s signatures held the process up.

Heideman told WAOW TV that the petitioner had five days to correct the errors on the petition, and once they were re-submitted he had two days to verify it.

According to an email sent to the media on Sunday morning, Heideman received the corrected petition was submitted Friday evening after he announced that he would be signing a certificate of insufficiency for the district. However, now that the errors have been corrected he says a certificate of sufficiency has been signed.

With all districts now verified Alders Tim Meehean, Rob Norton, John Vanlieshout, Paul Russell, and Dave Sukow will face recall.

An election date for the recall has not been set. All five alders will be able to defend their seats in the recall. The group behind the drive says they do have potential candidates lined up to challenge for the seats.

WSAU-WAOW