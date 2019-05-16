Gonzalez leads Brewers past Phillies

Gio Gonzalez gave up a solo homer in the first inning, but then held the Philadelphia Phillies in check through 5 1/3 innings as the Milwaukee Brewers pulled out a 5-2 win in Philadelphia.

Jesus Aguilar singled in two runs, and Ryan Braun had two hits and an RBI in the win.

Jean Seguara homered in the first for the Phillies. Jake Arrieta surrendered five runs over six innings to fall to 4-4 with the loss.

The Phillies have lost two straight, while the Brewers have won two straight and nine of their last 12.

Zach Davies pitches for the Brewers in the series finale against the Phillies this afternoon.

Anderson to start Saturday

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Chase Anderson will start Saturday in Atlanta, in the rotation spot currently held by Freddy Peralta.

Anderson is returning from a minor-league rehab outing at Triple “A” San Antonio after he missed a start due to a blister in Milwaukee. Peralta pitched against the Phillies on Monday but made it through just four innings because of a high pitch count.