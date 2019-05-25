Hauser’s reportedly saying “No” to Wisconsin

Former Marquette players Sam and Joey Hauser haven’t made their transfer plans official yet, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is citing sources that say the brothers are no longer considering a transfer to Madison to play for the Badgers.

Less than a month ago, it was reported that the Hauser’s were going to transfer to Wisconsin and play for the Badgers. That has apparently changed.

The Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that Sam Hauser is expected to choose Virginia to play for Tony Bennett and Joey will play for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.

Sam Hauser played three seasons at Marquette and will have one season of eligibility remaining. Joey Hauser has two seasons of eligibility remaining, although he could decide to appeal to regain a season that he lost because of injury.

Sam Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season and was a second team all-Big East pick. He s hot 40.2% from three-point range and 92.4% from the free throw line.

Joey Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game last season, hitting 42.5% of his three-point shots and 79.1% of his free throws. Hewas named to the Big East all-freshman team.