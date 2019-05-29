Joint Finance slashes Evers UW-System funding request

Members of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have approved an additional $58 million in funding for the UW-System.

Of that amount, $45 million would be available only if lawmakers approve what it’s being spent on. The amount is less than half the $127 million requested by the governor.

After the vote, UW-System president Ray Cross spoke to reporters and called the vote “a kick in the shins.” He says Republicans didn’t indicate to him last week that they’d be making these sorts of cuts and caveats to the funding. “We didn’t even get inflation in this request.”

Lawmakers also voted to continue the University of Wisconsin tuition freeze for the next two years.