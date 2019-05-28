Kelly to seek 10 year term on Wisconsin Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly is seeking a 10-year term. The 55-year-old Kelly, a member of the court’s conservative majority, was appointed in 2016 by former Governor Scott Walker to fill the unexpired term of David Prosser.

Kelly said Tuesday that he decided to seek a full term after hearing from enthusiastic voters following the April Supreme Court win of conservative appeals court judge Brian Hagedorn. Kelly faces Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone in a February primary.

