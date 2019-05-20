Late season snow hits far northern Wisconsin

There was an unhappy surprise for far northern Wisconsin this weekend as snow fell.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Leatham says it was raining so hard that it turned to snow.

“We had enough rainfall and snowfall coming down quick enough that it was cooling the atmosphere and keeping temperatures in the low to mid-thirties.”

Parts of Bayfield, Douglas and Ashland Counties saw around 2 to 5 inches, while 7 inches fell in Poplar. The snow won’t stick around, as highs will reach the 60s this week.