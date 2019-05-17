Lawsuit over construction of new Kohler golf course reaches State Supreme Court

The legal battles over the construction of a new Kohler golf course have reached the State Supreme Court.

The State Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in a lawsuit over the annexation of land between Sheboygan and the Town of Wilson.

Wilson leaders say that that property was annexed specifically for Kohler by the city after Wilson rejected the construction of the new course alongside Kohler Andrae State Park. Sheboygan says the annexation is a legitimate expansion of the city.

This is just one of multiple lawsuits against the new course. Environmental groups have also filed suit against the DNR for originally approving the plan, saying it would damage delicate wetlands in the park.