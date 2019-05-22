Legislative leaders meet with Governor Evers

Republican legislative leaders have complained that Democratic Governor Tony Evers has had very few meetings with them since he took office. They did meet on Wednesday. Evers; office released a statement following his meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

“I thought it was a productive meeting this morning and I look forward to continued conversation around ways we can find common ground. Criminal justice reform, education, and transportation seem like issues where we have a lot of opportunity to make progress. Wisconsinites elected us to work together so I hope we can get things done for the people of our state.”

GOP leaders told reporters that they talked about sexism claims made over last weekend as well as education funding.

After a meeting with @GovEvers, members of the press followed @SpeakerVos and @SenFitzgerald to ask about it. The GOP leaders say they talked about sexism claims made over last weekend as well as education funding. Republicans will talk more about education today at 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/j7zthawQaS — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) May 22, 2019

The meeting comes as the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance is the in the process of extensively reworking the proposed two year state budget from the Evers administration. Evers has threatened to veto the entire budget if it fails to meet the expectations he spelled out in his “people’s budget.”