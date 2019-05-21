Wisconsin Radio Network

Mark Pocan calls for Trump impeachment inquiry

Representative Mark Pocan says Congress needs to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The Wisconsin Democrat who leads the House Progressive Caucus said the president has been “stonewalling” in the wake the Mueller report on Russian election interference. Pocan is the first member of the Wisconsin House delegation to make such a request.

Pocan issued a statement Tuesday morning stating that Trump’s recent actions and continued disrespect for the Constitution are forcing us down the road to impeachment.