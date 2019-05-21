Mark Pocan calls for Trump impeachment inquiry

Representative Mark Pocan says Congress needs to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The Wisconsin Democrat who leads the House Progressive Caucus said the president has been “stonewalling” in the wake the Mueller report on Russian election interference. Pocan is the first member of the Wisconsin House delegation to make such a request.

Regrettably, POTUS’s most recent actions & continued disrespect for the Constitution are forcing us down the road to impeachment. Congress is a co-equal branch of government, charged with oversight of the Executive Branch & with the power to subpoena information and individuals. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 21, 2019

Pocan issued a statement Tuesday morning stating that Trump’s recent actions and continued disrespect for the Constitution are forcing us down the road to impeachment.